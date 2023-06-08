CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Enagas (XMAD:ENG)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Enagas (XMAD:ENG) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enagas. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENG is 0.23%, an increase of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 28,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,262K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENG by 7.18% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,174K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 2,326K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENG by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,458K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.