CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables S.A. Unipersonal (ESVSE:ANE)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables S.A. Unipersonal (ESVSE:ANE) from Underperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 992K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 27.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANE by 30.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 750K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANE by 12.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 438K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANE by 6.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 348K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 278K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANE by 6.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.