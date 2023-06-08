CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (MADX:CAF)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (MADX:CAF) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAF is 0.10%, an increase of 25.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 1,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 270K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAF by 15.52% over the last quarter.

AEDAX - INVESCO European Growth Fund holds 223K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAF by 2.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 152K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 139K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAF by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 126K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAF by 0.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.