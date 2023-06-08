CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Bankinter (XMAD:BKT)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Bankinter (XMAD:BKT) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankinter. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKT is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.90% to 71,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,710K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,295K shares, representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,046K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 0.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,263K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 4,245K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 2.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,563K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 1.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

