CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (MADX:SAB)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Banco de Sabadell (MADX:SAB) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Sabadell. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAB is 0.30%, an increase of 22.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.07% to 628,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 96,418K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,126K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 45.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,055K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,922K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 39.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 43,177K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,687K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 41,935K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 36,363K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.