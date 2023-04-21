CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (MADX:SAB)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Banco de Sabadell (MADX:SAB) from Neutral to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,055K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,922K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 39.93% over the last quarter.

ESGG - FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 49.49% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 6,454K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,231K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 39.39% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,327K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,544K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 38.34% over the last quarter.

FDEV - Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAB by 45.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco de Sabadell. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAB is 0.29%, an increase of 23.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.86% to 584,524K shares.

