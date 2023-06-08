CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Applus Services (XMAD:APPS)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Applus Services (XMAD:APPS) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applus Services. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPS is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 24,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 5,090K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,412K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,226K shares, representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 0.35% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 2,816K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,885K shares, representing a decrease of 37.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 27.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,838K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 10.23% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,141K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 5.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.