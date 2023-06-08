CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Almirall (XMAD:ALM)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Almirall (XMAD:ALM) from Neutral to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Almirall. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALM is 0.06%, a decrease of 30.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 11,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,143K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,445K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares, representing a decrease of 37.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 31.32% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 991K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 22.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 955K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 8.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 571K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALM by 6.85% over the last quarter.

