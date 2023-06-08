CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Acciona (MADX:ANA)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Acciona (MADX:ANA) from Underperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acciona. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANA is 0.18%, a decrease of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 2,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANA by 8.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 175K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANA by 2.01% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 141K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 17.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANA by 20.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANA by 8.84% over the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.