CAIXABANK BPI Maintains Unicaja Banco (XMAD:UNI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI maintained coverage of Unicaja Banco (XMAD:UNI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 705K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 210K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 70K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 27.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNI by 48.28% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 267K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 2,279K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNI by 11.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicaja Banco. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNI is 0.18%, an increase of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 142,426K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

