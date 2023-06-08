CAIXABANK BPI Maintains Metrovacesa (XMAD:MVC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI maintained coverage of Metrovacesa (XMAD:MVC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metrovacesa. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVC is 0.01%, a decrease of 21.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.80% to 170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 93K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVC by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVC by 4.20% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVC by 5.40% over the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVC by 18.90% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

