CAIXABANK BPI Maintains Grenergy Renovables (GRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI maintained coverage of Grenergy Renovables (GRE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grenergy Renovables. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRE is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 999K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 701K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 14.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 5.97% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 7.65% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 8.03% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 4.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.