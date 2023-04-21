CAIXABANK BPI Maintains Cia de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (XMAD:LOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI maintained coverage of Cia de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings (XMAD:LOG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIJIX - John Hancock International Dynamic Growth Fund Class NAV holds 654K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing a decrease of 39.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOG by 26.89% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 1,126.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOG by 79.11% over the last quarter.

FEP - First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 513.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOG by 81.86% over the last quarter.

LVHI - Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 35.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOG by 21.11% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOG by 21.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOG is 0.56%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.32% to 62,888K shares.

