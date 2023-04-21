CAIXABANK BPI Maintains Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI maintained coverage of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XMAD:BBVA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EASG - Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 7.90% over the last quarter.

JIESX - JPMorgan International Value Fund Class I holds 518K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,228K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 15.20% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 102K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 16.81% over the last quarter.

HLCTX - International Carbon Transition Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is a decrease of 253 owner(s) or 37.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.47%, an increase of 68.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 619,843K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.