CAIXABANK BPI Maintains Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (AIOSF) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CAIXABANK BPI maintained coverage of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCPK:AIOSF) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is $6.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.84 to a high of $7.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $5.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is 949MM, an increase of 5.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIOSF is 0.05%, an increase of 21.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.14% to 9,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,335K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIOSF by 21.44% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,148K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares , representing a decrease of 75.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIOSF by 1.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 813K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIOSF by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 781K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 709K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIOSF by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.