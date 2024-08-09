CAIXABANK BPI Downgrades adidas (LSE:0OLD)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, CAIXABANK BPI downgraded their outlook for adidas (LSE:0OLD) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for adidas is 245.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 161.97 GBX to a high of 315.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of 219.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for adidas is 23,204MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0OLD is 0.46%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.53% to 31,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,881K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,234K shares , representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OLD by 22.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,280K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OLD by 23.50% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 1,454K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OLD by 16.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OLD by 5.20% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,256K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OLD by 10.32% over the last quarter.

