Caixabank books Q2 net profit of 866 mlns vs loss in same quarter a year ago

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Spain's Caixabank on Friday said it booked a net profit of 866 million euros ($884.9 million) in the second quarter compared to a loss of 605 million euros in the same period last year due to restructuring-related charges.

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC on Friday said it booked a net profit of 866 million euros ($884.9 million) in the second quarter compared to a loss of 605 million euros in the same period last year due to restructuring-related charges.

Caixabank, which in March 2021 closed the 4.3 billion euros acquisition of Bankia in a defensive deal, said higher income from its insurance business and long-term savings products supported earnings.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the country's biggest domestic bank to report a net profit of 592 million euros.

($1 = 0.9787 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More