CaixaBank Advances Share Buyback Program

October 25, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing over 8.6 million shares between October 18 and 24, 2024. This initiative is part of a larger strategy, with a total of nearly 70 million shares acquired, reflecting 73.87% of the program’s financial cap. The ongoing buyback underscores CaixaBank’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

