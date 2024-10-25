CaixaBank Advances Share Buyback Program

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing over 8.6 million shares between October 18 and 24, 2024. This initiative is part of a larger strategy, with a total of nearly 70 million shares acquired, reflecting 73.87% of the program’s financial cap. The ongoing buyback underscores CaixaBank’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.