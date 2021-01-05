US Markets

Caixa Seguridade, Tokio get regulatory approval for new insurance company

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Caixa Seguridade, the insurance arm of state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal CEF.UL, has obtained all regulatory approvals to set up a new insurer called XS3, a securities filing on Tuesday showed.

Tokio Marine Seguradora SA, Caixa Seguridade's partner in the venture, subscribed to a capital increase in XS3 of 1.52 billion reais ($287 million), according to the filing.

The proceeds from the capital increase were paid to Caixa's owner, the filing said.

Under the terms of the deal, which was announced a year ago, Caixa's and Tokio's joint insurance venture will last 20 years.

($1 = 5.2968 reais)

