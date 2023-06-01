CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPACO (BSP:CXSE3) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 11.95

The average one-year price target for CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPACO (BSP:CXSE3) has been revised to 11.95 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of 10.83 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from the latest reported closing price of 10.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPACO. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXSE3 is 0.18%, a decrease of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 41,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 11,955K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 6,774K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXSE3 by 19.31% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,283K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,119K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 4,118K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

