Cairn Homes Voting Rights Altered as Capital Group Increases Stake

Cairn Homes has seen a significant change in its voting rights as The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) now holds over 5% of the total voting rights. This increase follows a decrease in Cairn Homes PLC’s total voting rights, which now stand at 628,876,477. The shares are managed under the discretionary investment management of Capital Research and Management Company, a subsidiary of CGC.

