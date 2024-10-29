News & Insights

Cairn Homes Voting Rights Altered as Capital Group Increases Stake

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes has seen a significant change in its voting rights as The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) now holds over 5% of the total voting rights. This increase follows a decrease in Cairn Homes PLC’s total voting rights, which now stand at 628,876,477. The shares are managed under the discretionary investment management of Capital Research and Management Company, a subsidiary of CGC.

