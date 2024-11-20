Cairn Homes Sees Drop in Major Shareholder Stakes

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.
Cairn Homes Plc has seen a decrease in the voting rights held by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. and Capital Research and Management Company, both falling below the 5% threshold. This shift in shareholding indicates a significant change in the company’s investor landscape, which could impact stock market perceptions and investor strategies.
