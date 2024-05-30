Cairn Homes Plc Completes Strategic Share Buyback

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has executed a share buyback, repurchasing 98,829 of its ordinary shares across Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, which will subsequently be cancelled. This move is part of a share buyback programme that the company had previously announced in March 2023. Following this transaction, Cairn Homes Plc’s total share count will be reduced to 645,682,502 ordinary shares.

