Cairn Homes Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Cairn Homes plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 276,662 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. The buyback was part of a program initiated earlier this year, and the repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 623,838,330. This move reflects Cairn Homes’ ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

