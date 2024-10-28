News & Insights

Cairn Homes Executes Strategic Share Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has repurchased 200,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, acquiring 150,000 shares through Euronext Dublin and 50,000 via the London Stock Exchange. The shares, purchased at varying prices, will be canceled, reducing the company’s total shares in circulation to 628,484,559. This strategic move could potentially boost shareholder value by reducing supply and enhancing earnings per share.

