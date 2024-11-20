News & Insights

Stocks

Cairn Homes Executes Share Buyback on Dual Exchanges

November 20, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes has repurchased 300,000 of its shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, split between Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. The shares were acquired at an average price of €2.08 and £1.74 respectively, and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move reflects Cairn Homes’ strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing share count.

