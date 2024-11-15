Cairn Homes Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes has announced the repurchase of 87,383 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares, bought at varying prices, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 626,459,352. This move is aimed at consolidating the company’s stock and potentially boosting shareholder value.

