Cairn Homes Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes has repurchased 68,794 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £1.860 to £1.864 per share and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

