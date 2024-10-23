Cairn Homes Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes plc has repurchased 182,613 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 629,098,240. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

