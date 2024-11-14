News & Insights

Cairn Homes Enhances Capital Strategy with Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes has repurchased 269,915 of its ordinary shares from Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback program. The repurchased shares, which were acquired at varying prices, will be canceled, leaving the company with a total of 626,546,735 shares in issue. This move is part of Cairn Homes’ strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

