Cairn Homes Completes Share Buyback on Euronext and LSE

November 19, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes plc recently repurchased 300,000 of its own ordinary shares through its broker, Numis Securities Ltd, as part of its share buyback program. These shares were acquired on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange at varying prices, and will be canceled, reducing the total shares in issue to 625,885,020. This move is part of Cairn Homes’ strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

