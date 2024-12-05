News & Insights

Cairn Homes Boosts Value with Share Buyback

December 05, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes has repurchased 90,030 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The shares, acquired at varying prices, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 622,693,581. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

