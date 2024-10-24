News & Insights

Cairn Homes Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes has repurchased 221,763 of its own shares from Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company paid an average price of €2.139485 and £1.785412 per share, and these shares will be canceled, reducing the total shares in issue to 628,876,477. This move is aimed at consolidating ownership and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

