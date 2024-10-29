News & Insights

Cairn Homes Boosts Share Value with Buyback Program

October 29, 2024 — 03:15 am EDT

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes plc recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 34,856 ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. The move is part of their ongoing buyback program, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, which now stands at 628,449,703. This strategy might attract investors interested in share value enhancement through buybacks.

