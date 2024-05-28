News & Insights

Cairn Homes Announces Share Buyback Execution

May 28, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has reported the buyback of 45,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from €1.7440 to €1.7620 per share on Euronext Dublin, as part of its share repurchase program initiated in March 2023. Following the buyback and subsequent cancellation, the total number of shares in issue for Cairn Homes will be 645,881,331. The shares were purchased through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, with the aim to enhance shareholder value.

