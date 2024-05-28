Cairn Homes Announces Share Buyback Execution

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has reported the buyback of 45,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from €1.7440 to €1.7620 per share on Euronext Dublin, as part of its share repurchase program initiated in March 2023. Following the buyback and subsequent cancellation, the total number of shares in issue for Cairn Homes will be 645,881,331. The shares were purchased through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, with the aim to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.