Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Plan

Cairn Homes Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 100,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, which will be subsequently cancelled. This move is part of a larger buyback initiative announced earlier in March 2023. Post-transaction, Cairn Homes will have a total of 645,582,502 ordinary shares in issue, excluding any shares held in treasury.

