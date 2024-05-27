News & Insights

Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program by purchasing 100,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, which will be subsequently cancelled. This move, executed through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, is part of a strategy announced earlier in March 2023 and leaves the company with a total of 645,926,331 ordinary shares. Share prices ranged from €1.7400 to €1.7600 on Euronext Dublin and £1.4840 to £1.4960 on the London Stock Exchange.

