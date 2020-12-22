Cairn Energy wins investment treaty arbitration against India over tax dispute -sources

By Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy CNE.L has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation.

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached.

