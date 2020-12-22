Cairn Energy wins investment treaty arbitration against India over tax dispute -sources

Contributors
Aditi Shah Reuters
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

By Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy CNE.L has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation.

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters