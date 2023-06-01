Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) Price Target Increased by 93.81% to 492.49

The average one-year price target for Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) has been revised to 492.49 / share. This is an increase of 93.81% from the prior estimate of 254.11 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 199.98 to a high of 712.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 153.34% from the latest reported closing price of 194.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cairn Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNE is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 29,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,638K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 4,040K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,158K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,015K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 13.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,381K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 15.51% over the last quarter.

