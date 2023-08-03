Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) Price Target Decreased by 11.44% to 331.60

The average one-year price target for Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE) has been revised to 331.60 / share. This is an decrease of 11.44% from the prior estimate of 374.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 189.88 to a high of 712.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.71% from the latest reported closing price of 177.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cairn Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNE is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 31,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,404K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 4,040K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,158K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,015K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,455K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNE by 2.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.