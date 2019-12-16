CAI International To Explore Strategic Alternatives - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CAI International, Inc. (CAI), one of the world's leading transportation finance and logistics companies, announced Monday that its Board of Directors will explore and evaluate the Company's strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. The board has engaged Centerview Partners as its strategic financial advisor.

The company said there can be no assurance that a transaction or other action will result, or if a transaction is undertaken, its terms or timing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.