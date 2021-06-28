Markets
CAI.PRA

CAI International Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 6/30/21, CAI International Inc's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CAI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5312, payable on 7/15/21. As a percentage of CAI.PRA's recent share price of $25.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of CAI.PRA to trade 2.04% lower — all else being equal — when CAI.PRA shares open for trading on 6/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.18%, which compares to an average yield of 7.98% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAI.PRA shares, versus CAI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CAI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5312 on CAI International Inc's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

CAI.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, CAI International Inc's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CAI.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CAI) are down about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAI.PRA CAI

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular