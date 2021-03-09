CAI International, Inc. (CAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAI was $44.19, representing a -11.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.21 and a 336.23% increase over the 52 week low of $10.13.

CAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). CAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports CAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.44%, compared to an industry average of 20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWO with an increase of 39.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAI at 4.46%.

