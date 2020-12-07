CAI International, Inc. (CAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.53, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAI was $34.53, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.68 and a 240.87% increase over the 52 week low of $10.13.

CAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). CAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports CAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 53.42%, compared to an industry average of -13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWO with an increase of 21.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAI at 4.4%.

