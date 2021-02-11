CAI International (CAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CAI International (CAI) closed at $36.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the transportation finance and logistics company had gained 12.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CAI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 105.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $82.32 million, down 20.41% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CAI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CAI currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CAI has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.02, so we one might conclude that CAI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CAI International, Inc. (CAI): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.