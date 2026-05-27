CAH vs. COR: Which Healthcare Distributor Stock Is the Better Buy?

Cardinal Health CAH and Cencora COR remain central players in pharmaceutical distribution, but their growth strategies are increasingly defined by specialty expansion and higher-margin health care services.

Cardinal Health’s momentum is being driven by its Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions business, MSO platform expansion, and growing exposure to faster-growing verticals such as Nuclear and Precision Health, at-Home Solutions, and logistics. Cencora, meanwhile, continues to capitalize on specialty pharmaceuticals, digital transformation, and oncology-focused MSOs. Both companies appear positioned for continued growth in 2026, albeit with different risk-reward dynamics.

Cardinal Health posted another solid quarter for third-quarter fiscal 2026, reporting 11% revenue growth to $61 billion and a 35% increase in adjusted EPS, fueled by Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions and expanding higher-margin businesses.

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $10.70-$10.80 and expressed confidence in continued momentum into fiscal 2027. Cencora delivered more measured growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with revenues increasing 4% and adjusted EPS growing 7.5%, while reaffirming confidence in fiscal 2026 guidance despite near-term headwinds from slower GLP-1 growth and brand conversions.

Price Performance

So far this year, Cardinal Health has lost 2.5% compared with Cencora’s decline of 19.8%. While the broader Medical sector declined 5.4%, the S&P 500 Index was up 9.6% in the same period.

YTD Price Chart CAH vs COR



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Case for CAH

Cardinal Health’s strongest advantage lies in the accelerating growth of its Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment and the increasing interconnectedness of its specialty ecosystem. Specialty revenues continue to grow more than 20%, with management expecting specialty sales to exceed $50 billion in fiscal 2026. The company is expanding its MSO footprint through Specialty Alliance, integrating Solaris, and pursuing tuck-in acquisitions in autoimmune, urology, and gastroenterology to strengthen physician relationships and enhance patient access.

Beyond specialty drugs, CAH is broadening into high-growth verticals that could support sustained earnings expansion. At-Home Solutions, Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions, and OptiFreight Logistics posted 31% revenue growth and 34% profit growth in the fiscal third quarter, supported by secular tailwinds such as theranostics, home-based care, and supply-chain optimization. The company’s Actinium-225 investments and growing synergies between Nuclear and Specialty further strengthen its long-term outlook.

Challenges remain, particularly around tariff exposure in GMPD and evolving Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) pricing impacts. However, management emphasized stronger operational execution and continued growth in Cardinal Health brand products, which have now outpaced the market for five consecutive quarters.

CAH’s Consensus Estimate Movement



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Case for COR

Cencora’s core strength continues to be specialty pharmaceuticals and its pharmaceutical-centric strategy. The company is deepening its position in oncology and specialty care through MSOs such as OneOncology and RCA, while strengthening specialty logistics and physician support services. Management highlighted increasing collaboration across MSO platforms and improving performance in global specialty logistics, which delivered a second consecutive quarter of operating income growth.

COR is also investing heavily in digital transformation, AI-supported customer tools, and end-to-end specialty solutions through Accelerate Pharmacy Solutions, reinforcing its role in specialty pharmaceutical distribution. Additionally, the acquisition of OneOncology is expected to contribute more meaningfully in the back half of fiscal 2026 as synergies ramp.

COR faces several near-term challenges. Revenue guidance was lowered due to slower-than-expected GLP-1 growth, manufacturer price reductions, and faster brand conversions at a large mail-order customer. The company continues to navigate lost oncology customer volumes and weather-related disruptions to physician visits.

COR’s Consensus Estimate Movement



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Valuation Appeal

Cardinal Health’s improving fundamentals, coupled with its ongoing transformation, position it as an attractive valuation opportunity with potential for multiple expansion as execution continues to strengthen. Accelerating earnings growth and margin recovery further support a favorable risk-reward profile.

The company currently trades at a Price to Earnings Forward 12 months (P/E F12M) ratio of 16.95, above the industry average of 15.75. CAH carries a Value Score of B.

CAH’s P/E F12M Chart



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Cencora, on the other hand, commands a premium valuation, reflecting its long-standing execution consistency and dominant position in pharmaceutical distribution and MSO services. This premium, however, may limit near-term upside relative to COR. The company currently trades at P/E F12M ratio of 14.25, below the industry average of 14.6. COR also carries a Value Score of B.

COR’s P/E F12M Chart



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Conclusion

Both Cardinal Health and Cencora are leveraging specialty pharmaceuticals and MSO platforms to drive long-term growth, making each a credible beneficiary of rising specialty drug demand. However, Cardinal Health currently appears to offer the more attractive investment case. Its accelerating specialty growth, expansion into multiple high-growth verticals, raised guidance, and improving execution create a stronger combination of upside and resilience. While Cencora remains a dependable operator with long-term potential, Cardinal Health’s broader growth runway makes it the better healthcare distributor stock to own right now.

While Cardinal Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Cencora has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). CAH carries a VGM score of A compared to C for COR, implying better growth potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.