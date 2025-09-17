CAH Strengthens Distribution With New Consumer Health Logistics Hub

Cardinal Health CAH recently unveiled its Consumer Health Logistics Center in Groveport, OH. This is a 350,000-square-foot facility designed to serve as a centralized replenishment hub for over-the-counter medicines, treatments, and diagnostic products. Distributed across a nationwide network of more than 20 forward distribution centers, this facility underscores the company’s investment in automation and a hub-and-spoke logistics model to optimize product flow and availability.

Fully operational since July 2025, the center has added over 150 new jobs and incorporates robotics, automated labeling, and safety-enhancing technologies. These features not only reduce physical strain on employees but also improve accuracy, speed, and safety — critical factors as demand for consumer health products continues to rise.

Likely Trend of CAH Stock Following the News

Shares of Cardinal Health have gained 25.5% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 2.6%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 13.5% in that period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is likely to see modest investor optimism from the unveiling of the Consumer Health Logistics Center, as the initiative strengthens the company’s distribution infrastructure and long-term growth profile. While the near-term financial impact may be limited, the investment signals improved efficiency and scalability across consumer health, a segment benefiting from rising demand.

Coupled with strong earnings momentum and upgraded fiscal 2026 guidance, the announcement underscores Cardinal Health’s operational discipline. Investors may interpret this move as a positive indicator for margin expansion and cash flow resilience, supporting a constructive medium-term outlook for CAH stock.

Part of a Broader Investment Strategy

The launch of the Consumer Health Logistics Center reflects Cardinal Health’s multiyear push to modernize and expand its distribution network. Over the past five years, the company has invested more than $115 million in Ohio, establishing four new distribution centers and upgrading its existing facilities with advanced infrastructure and technology.

Executives emphasized during the recentearnings callthat this hub is the first of its kind within Cardinal’s network, purpose-built to support the growing consumer health segment. It builds on recent momentum in the company’s Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions division, which continues to see robust demand across branded, specialty, generics, and consumer health categories.

Momentum From Prior Expansions

The new Groveport hub follows a series of distribution investments detailed during Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings update. Recently opened facilities in Texas, South Carolina, and Ohio are already contributing to growth in the company’s at-Home Solutions business, which saw revenues rise nearly 50% in the fiscal fourth quarter, with strong gains in urology and other categories.

Management also confirmed progress on its multistate search for a fully automated pharmaceutical distribution center — another key pillar of its modernization plan. These distribution upgrades, combined with technology rollouts such as the new ordering platform, Vantus HQ, are designed to deliver stronger service levels, increased efficiency, and enhanced scalability.

Supporting Long-Term Growth

The Consumer Health Logistics Center strengthens Cardinal Health’s position at the intersection of consumer health and pharmaceutical distribution. By leveraging automation and centralized inventory management, the hub is expected to drive cost efficiencies and bolster supply reliability for retail and pharmacy customers nationwide.

This investment also complements broader growth initiatives, including expansion in specialty care through the recently announced acquisition of Solaris Health, as well as accelerating demand in higher-margin businesses such as Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions, and OptiFreight Logistics.

Cardinal Health enters fiscal 2026 with a raised earnings outlook and a clear focus on scaling its distribution capabilities. The Groveport hub represents not just an operational upgrade but also a strategic milestone, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer service in a competitive healthcare landscape.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price

Cardinal Health, Inc. price | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

CAH’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, CAH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and Boston Scientific BSX.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.11%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.