CAH Stock Up Nearly 7% This Year: Is Now the Time to Buy?

Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth, given its long-term supply agreements, diversified product portfolio and strong quarterly earnings. However, the possibility of losing a major customer remains a risk.

Shares of the company have risen 6.9% so far this year compared with the medical dental supply industry’s 1.1% growth. The S&P 500 Index has declined 2.2% in the same time frame.

CAH, with a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, is a nationwide drug distributor and service provider to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers. The company has an earnings yield of 6.3% compared with the industry's 5.7%. It anticipates earnings to improve 9.5% in the next five years.

Reasons Favoring CAH’s Growth

Diversified Product Portfolio: Cardinal Health's Medical and Pharmaceutical offerings give it a competitive edge. In 2024, the company made several innovations across its healthcare segments. Early in the year, it introduced Advanced Therapy Connect, a streamlined cell and gene therapy ordering solution. It also became the first to offer actinium-225 at a commercial scale, expanding access to new cancer treatments through a collaboration with TerraPower.

Throughout the year, Cardinal Health significantly increased GE Healthcare’s Vizamyl production by 70% and plans to double manufacturing sites by fiscal 2025. The company also achieved 90% U.S. production for syringes and opened a new distribution center in Massachusetts to enhance warehouse capacity.

In logistics, TotalVue Insights saw enhancements to improve customer analytics. Additionally, the company announced three more product launches for fiscal 2025–2026. These initiatives highlight Cardinal Health’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and expanding its capabilities across pharmaceuticals, nuclear medicine, and supply-chain solutions.

Expanding Distribution Business: In 2024, Cardinal Health actively managed its supply agreements and distribution contracts. The company successfully onboarded new customers, including notable acute health systems, expanding its distribution business. It also reported strong performance from BioPharma Solutions, with its specialty third-party logistics (3PL) business growing over 20% in the second quarter.

Additionally, CAH has been integrating the GI Alliance and ION acquisitions into its specialty distribution network, expanding its presence in non-oncology therapeutic areas such as gastroenterology, urology and rheumatology. The Navista platform is also seeing increased engagement due to expanded offerings from these integrations.

Furthermore, CAH is navigating potential tariff impacts by reducing reliance on Chinese manufacturing and nearshoring operations to Latin America. The company is currently building a new distribution center in Fort Worth, TX, to support its at-Home Solutions business.

Strong Q2 Results: Cardinal Health exited the fiscal second quarter on a positive note, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continued to witness strong demand for its Pharmaceutical and Specialty solutions. However, sales are likely to be under pressure due to OptumRx contract expiration.

Meanwhile, CAH’s medical products, At-Home Solutions, Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions, and OptiFreight Logistics are likely to support top-line growth going forward. Improvement in segmental profit looks promising. The expansion of gross margin also bodes well. Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2025 guidance for earnings. The company now anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be between $7.85 and $8.00, up from the previous guidance of $7.75-$7.90.

CAH Shares Cheaper Than Industry

Although CAH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, its valuation remained below the industry average. The company is trading at a P/E forward 12-month of 14.61X compared to the industry’s 16.98X. However, CAH’s current valuation is trading at a premium to its five-year median of 12.27X.

Factors That May Offset CAH’s Gains

Cardinal Health is navigating several challenges that are affecting its operations and financial performance. One of the key issues is the GMPD Improvement Plan, where the company is addressing underperformance in its Global Medical and Procedural Distribution (“GMPD”) segment. This includes overcoming soft respiratory product volumes and a $15 million write-off in WaveMark due to uncollectible receivables.

Additionally, CAH is closely monitoring tariffs and trade policies, particularly with China and Mexico, as new regulations could impact sourcing costs and pricing strategies. To mitigate risks, the company is shifting more production to Latin America and Southeast Asia to improve supply-chain resiliency.

Another challenge comes from customer contract expirations, which contributed to revenue declines. However, CAH is actively securing new customer acquisitions and expanding its specialty services to offset these losses. Financially, the company is also balancing debt reduction following recent acquisitions while managing higher interest expenses from new financing. Additionally, CAH is navigating healthcare cost inflation, evolving reimbursement models and market shifts affecting product demand.

CAH’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $222.62 billion, indicating a 1.9% decline from the previous year’s level.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pinned at $7.94, indicating a 5.4% increase from the year-ago reported numbers. The consensus estimate for adjusted EPS has improved 1.5% in the past 60 days.

Is Cardinal Health Stock A Buy?

CAH remains well-positioned for growth, supported by its diversified product portfolio, expanding distribution network and strong financial performance. The company continues to drive innovation and operational efficiency while mitigating risks such as contract expirations and supply-chain challenges.

Despite facing hurdles in its GMPD segment and external market pressures, CAH’s proactive strategies, new customer acquisitions, and specialty service expansions provide optimism for sustained earnings growth. With an improving earnings outlook and a solid valuation, CAH is poised to navigate industry challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, making it a strong contender in the healthcare distribution space.

The company’s Value score of ‘A’, along with the Growth score ‘C’, implies that the recent uptrend is likely to continue in the future. However, the Momentum score of ‘F’ may lead to a slower gain in the share price for the time being. CAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors may consider adding CAH stock to boost their portfolio’s return in 2025.

