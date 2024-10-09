CAH Stock May Gain Following the Distribution Deal With T2 Biosystems

Cardinal Health CAH and T2 Biosystems recently entered into a multi-year exclusive U.S. agreement, selecting CAH as an exclusive distributor to sell T2 Biosystems’ FDA-cleared direct-from-blood diagnostics for the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, including the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Bacteria Panel and the T2Candida Panel.

Likely Trend of CAH Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company traded at $111.32 at yesterday’s closing.

Cardinal Health's pharmaceutical and medical solutions provide it a competitive advantage in the specialized market. The company is fortifying its fundamental competencies in product distribution and medical and pharmaceutical industries as it proceeds to implement resilient business models for the future. Due to CAH's promising future, we therefore anticipate that market sentiment will remain upbeat in response to this news as well.

In the year-to-date period, CAH’s shares have gained 11.7% against the industry’s 0.1% decline. The S&P 500 has increased 19.5% in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, CAH currently has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion. It has an earnings yield of 6.72%, higher than the industry’s yield of 5.46%. In the last reported quarter, CAH delivered an earnings surprise of 6.98%.



More on CAH’s Distribution Deal With T2 Biosystems

Sepsis continues to be the primary cause of death in American hospitals, even with the extensive use of blood culture-based diagnostics to identify sepsis-causing organisms and drug susceptibility. T2 Biosystems has developed the only FDA-cleared diagnostics able to detect sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly from blood in just three to five hours, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture.

The distribution deal between CAH and TTOO is likely to greatly expand the latter’s access to the U.S. hospital market thanks to Cardinal Health’s extensive commercial and distribution infrastructure that includes capital equipment specialists who are likely to sell the T2Dx Instrument.

Per a report by Precedence Research, the global diagnostic testing market size was valued at $210.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass $264.12 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033. A strong adoption of the diagnostic is likely to aid CAH’s top-line growth.

CAH’s Notable Distribution Network

Cardinal Health is strategically expanding its U.S. operations to better serve healthcare providers and patients by investing in new facilities and technology solutions. In September, CAH announced the opening of a new distribution center in Greenville, SC. In August, CAH announced plans to open a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Ohio.

The distribution center is dedicated solely to the company’s at-Home Solutions business. The opening of the new distribution center is likely to provide a boost to the company’s at-Home Solutions business and generate additional revenues to support the growing market for at-Home solutions.

CAH’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CAH presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Inspire Medical INSP, TransMedics Group TMDX and Boston Scientific BSX. While Intuitive Surgical and TransMedics currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Inspire Medical’s shares have surged 60.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have moved 5.1% north to $1.65 per share for 2024 in the past 30 days.

ISRG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 436.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 328.6%.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 125% to 27 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 135.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 14.9% growth.

TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 EPS have increased 1.7% to $2.40 in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of BSX have risen 55.5% compared with the industry’s 17.9% growth.

In the last reported quarter, BSX delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.18%.

