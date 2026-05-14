CAH Stock Down Nearly 9.4% YTD: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

Cardinal Health CAH has faced notable pressure in recent months, with its shares declining 9.4% year to date. However, the stock has outperformed the broader medical instruments industry, which fell 11.8% over the same period. Despite the pullback, the company continues to deliver strong operational performance, creating a divergence between fundamentals and stock movement.

CAH stock has also outperformed its closest peers, McKesson MCK and Cencora COR, so far this year. Over the same period, shares of McKesson declined 10.1%, while Cencora fell 24.3%.

Valuation remains another key debate. The stock currently trades above its five-year median valuation and at a premium to the broader industry, reflecting investor confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. However, the elevated valuation could limit near-term upside potential. As a result, investors are weighing whether the recent pullback represents an attractive entry point or a reason for caution.

The disconnection between earnings growth and share performance suggests that broader macro pressures and valuation compression, rather than operational weakness, are driving sentiment. Consequently, Cardinal Health appears fundamentally resilient, though near-term upside may remain limited.

YTD Performance: CAH vs Industry & Peers



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Key Growth Drivers for Fiscal 2026

Specialty Drug Demand Remains a Major Catalyst: Cardinal Health’s focus on specialty pharmaceuticals continues to pay off. The company is aggressively expanding in this higher-growth, higher-margin category through physician networks and MSO platforms, such as Specialty Alliance. Management expects specialty revenues to exceed $50 billion in fiscal 2026, underscoring the segment’s growing importance.

Specialty therapies, particularly in oncology, immunology, and chronic disease treatments, are accounting for an increasingly large share of pharmaceutical spending. Cardinal Health’s distribution scale and service infrastructure position it well to benefit from this shift in demand.

Strength in the Red Oak Generics Program: Another important contributor to growth is Cardinal Health’s generics sourcing partnership through the Red Oak program. The company reported healthy generic unit growth that exceeded long-term expectations, providing a stable source of margin expansion.

Generics typically yield higher profitability for distributors than branded drugs. Continued momentum in this program supports the company’s earnings growth even as drug pricing environments evolve.

Customer Wins and Operational Efficiency: Cardinal Health’s pharmaceutical distribution platform continues to benefit from new customer onboarding and strong demand from existing clients.

At the same time, the company is leveraging technology and infrastructure investments to improve operational efficiency across its distribution network. Initiatives like the Vantus HQ e-commerce platform are helping streamline ordering and supply-chain processes, supporting margins while enhancing the customer experience.

These efficiency gains, combined with disciplined cost management, have contributed to strong operating leverage during the quarter.

Estimate Revision Trend for CAH

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings have moved up 18.5% to $10.72 per share over the past year, while the same for fiscal 2027 earnings has improved 20.1% to $11.94. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



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Competitive Landscape: MCK and COR

Cardinal Health operates in a highly concentrated pharmaceutical distribution industry alongside McKesson and Cencora.

McKesson continues to deliver strong results, driven by growth in oncology services, biopharma solutions and North American distribution. The company recently reported double-digit revenue and earnings growth, reflecting strong momentum in its community oncology network and specialty distribution services.

Cencora is strengthening its specialty platform through acquisitions, such as OneOncology and Retina Consultants of America, thereby expanding its reach in community oncology and physician services. These initiatives have supported operating income growth and fueled continued expansion in Cardinal Health’s U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment.

Despite intense competition, Cardinal Health maintains a strong position due to its scale, supply-chain expertise and diversified services across pharmaceutical distribution, specialty platforms and logistics.

Valuation Outlook

Cardinal Health’s improving fundamentals have translated into stronger earnings visibility and guidance. The company recently raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $10.70-$10.80, implying growth of roughly 30-31% year over year.

Such strong earnings momentum supports the stock’s performance and suggests that Cardinal Health remains attractively positioned relative to its historical growth profile.

Continued profit expansion from the pharmaceutical segment and contributions from growth businesses such as Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions and OptiFreight Logistics could further support valuation upside. CAH’s shares currently trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 15.82X, higher than the industry average of 15.17X.

CAH's 5-Year P/E F12M



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Risks and Potential Challenges

While Cardinal Health’s growth outlook appears solid, several factors could influence sustainability. Part of the recent growth was driven by GLP-1 demand and new customer wins, which may moderate over time as comparisons become tougher.

Some revenue tailwinds, such as distributor restocking or customer onboarding, may normalize in the forthcoming quarters. The company also faces industry-wide pressures, including pricing dynamics, regulatory changes and competitive intensity, from major peers like McKesson and Cencora.

Conclusion

Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment remains the primary growth engine, delivering robust revenue and profit expansion in fiscal 2026. Strong specialty drug demand, generics program strength and improved operational efficiency are supporting the company’s earnings momentum.

Although some growth drivers, such as GLP-1 demand and recent customer additions, may normalize over time, CAH’s strategic focus on specialty distribution and physician services provides a durable long-term opportunity.

Given the strong earnings trajectory, improving operational performance and favorable industry trends, Cardinal Health appears well positioned for continued growth. For investors seeking exposure to the resilient pharmaceutical distribution sector, CAH currently looks like a compelling bet.

Cardinal Health presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.